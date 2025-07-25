Tanzania: Dar Renews Efforts to Combat Non-Communicable Diseases

24 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Community health workers have been urged to collect and maintain accurate data on patients living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to help raise awareness and prioritize efforts in combating these conditions.

The call was made today in Dar es Salaam by Dr. Anna Nswila from the Diabetes Association during a special training session on non-communicable diseases organized by the Tanzania NCD Alliance (TANCDA).

Speaking during the training, Dr. Nswila emphasized that community health workers play a vital role as a bridge between communities and healthcare professionals. She said they must be equipped with accurate information about patients within their localities to support the delivery of quality healthcare services.

"Community health workers are the first and closest contact with the people. In every ward, there are two community health workers - a man and a woman - who are specially trained to assist and refer patients to appropriate health facilities. They should know how many people in their area are living with diabetes, cancer, or other NCDs," said Dr. Nswila.

She added that by knowing the number and types of patients, community health workers can better advise them and connect them with the necessary care from dispensaries to health centers and referral hospitals.

ALSO READ: Dar supports cities combating non-communicable diseases

On her part, Zuhura Ngogoto, a community health worker from Chamazi, said the community still faces major challenges due to limited knowledge and awareness of non-communicable diseases. She emphasized the need for continued education to help citizens understand and take early action.

Some individuals living with NCDs also shared their experiences during the training, including Aziz Mbwana and Saraphina Adam, who pointed out that misconceptions still exist in society, with some people linking such illnesses to witchcraft.

The training aimed to empower community health workers to become health ambassadors and promote the fight against non-communicable diseases across the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.