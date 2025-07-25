Tanzania: Dar Renews Efforts to Combat Non-Communicable Diseases

Dar es Salaam — Community health workers have been urged to collect and maintain accurate data on patients living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) to help raise awareness and prioritize efforts in combating these conditions.

The call was made today in Dar es Salaam by Dr. Anna Nswila from the Diabetes Association during a special training session on non-communicable diseases organized by the Tanzania NCD Alliance (TANCDA).

Speaking during the training, Dr. Nswila emphasized that community health workers play a vital role as a bridge between communities and healthcare professionals. She said they must be equipped with accurate information about patients within their localities to support the delivery of quality healthcare services.

"Community health workers are the first and closest contact with the people. In every ward, there are two community health workers - a man and a woman - who are specially trained to assist and refer patients to appropriate health facilities. They should know how many people in their area are living with diabetes, cancer, or other NCDs," said Dr. Nswila.

She added that by knowing the number and types of patients, community health workers can better advise them and connect them with the necessary care from dispensaries to health centers and referral hospitals.

On her part, Zuhura Ngogoto, a community health worker from Chamazi, said the community still faces major challenges due to limited knowledge and awareness of non-communicable diseases. She emphasized the need for continued education to help citizens understand and take early action.

Some individuals living with NCDs also shared their experiences during the training, including Aziz Mbwana and Saraphina Adam, who pointed out that misconceptions still exist in society, with some people linking such illnesses to witchcraft.

The training aimed to empower community health workers to become health ambassadors and promote the fight against non-communicable diseases across the country.