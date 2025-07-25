Tanzania: President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Grace Heroes Day Commemoration in Dodoma

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to lead Tanzanians in commemorating the National Heroes Day scheduled to take place tomorrow, July 25, 2025, at the Heroes Monument in the government city of Mtumba, in Dodoma.

Speaking to reporters today, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, said all preparations for the important event have been completed.

A ceremonial guard of honour will be mounted by security and defence forces in honour of the President and to recognize the contribution of the nation's heroes.

Dr. Biteko emphasized that Heroes Day is a special occasion set aside to remember and honour those who sacrificed their lives, energy, and efforts for Tanzania's freedom, peace, and development.

The heroes include those who died in battle as well as those who honorably retired from the country's defence and security services.

In the lead-up to the commemoration, the Heroes Remembrance Torch will be lit tonight, July 24, at 6:00 p.m. by the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Rosemary Senyamule, on behalf of the President.

The torch will be extinguished on the night of July 25 to mark the end of the national mourning period for fallen heroes.

Heroes Day is observed annually in Tanzania in honour of all individuals who made significant contributions to the nation. It also serves as an opportunity for Tanzanians to reflect on the country's history, celebrate patriotism, and strengthen national unity.