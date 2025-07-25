Tanzania, Uganda Make Strides As EACOP Project Completes By 50%

Manyara — A total of two pressure reduction stations are expected to be built along the route of the crude oil pipeline from Hoima, Uganda to Chongoleani, Tanga in Tanzania.

The stations aim to regulate the speed of the crude oil being transported as well as to protect the pipeline infrastructure.

This was revealed by Damian Lasway, an infrastructure construction specialist from Pressure Reduction Station 1 (PRS-1), which is under construction in Kibaya Ward, Kiteto District, Manyara region, stating that construction at the site has reached 50 percent completion.

Explaining the project, the engineer noted that the construction of the two stations in Tanzania will proceed in tandem with those being built in Uganda.

Additionally, he stated that in Tanzania, the two pressure reduction stations will be built alongside pumping stations planned for Muleba, Mbogwe, Igunga, and Singida, while two additional stations will be located in Uganda.

"Crude oil traveling from Uganda moves at high pressure making the pressure reduction stations essential before the oil continues flowing through the pipeline. The first station will be built in Kibaya Ward, Kiteto District, Manyara, and the second will be built in Sindeni Ward, Handeni District in Tanga," he said.

Moreover, the Engineer noted that both Tanzania and Uganda have made great strides in implementing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project by ensuring that local citizens benefit from skills transfer from various international experts involved in the project.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project will be implemented in 16 segments, with the first segment starting from Uganda and ending in Chongoleani, Tanga.