Rwanda: Protect Children From Harm During Holidays, Says Minister

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Sports, Rwego Ngarambe, has called on parents and other members of the community to be more vigilant and protect children from harm during the holiday season.

Ngarambe said this on Wednesday, July 23, during the official launch of the Youth in Holidays Program in Rubavu District. The national initiative is designed to engage Rwandan youth in meaningful, educational, and community-centered activities throughout their school holidays.

"Children shouldn't be left alone to take care of themselves, parents have to be more vigilant, more alert to all those things that could harm children during these holidays." stated the minister. "Parents have a big responsibility in this technology era, where so many harmful things are coming for our children."

Ngarambe highlighted that the Youth in Holidays Program extends beyond sports, offering an opportunity for young people "to grow and learn from their peers."

"You might not be going to school, but you still have an opportunity to learn, to grow, through various channels like sports and other activities for the betterment of your country," he said.

In Rubavu District, which borders DR Congo, parents are often preoccupied with cross-border business, leaving children unattended, Mayor Prosper Mulindwa noted.

"Many parents are involved in cross-border trade, and they may not find it necessary to have enough time to be around their children," said Mulindwa.

The mayor expressed optimism that the programme, expected to reach 5,122 schoolchildren across the district, will significantly benefit children by nurturing their talents. He also noted that the Ministry of Sports had donated balls for children to play.

During holiday periods, concerns often arise regarding young people indulging in indecent behaviour, such as drug abuse and sexual activities, commonly linked to excessive free time and social media use, said Vital Ringuyeneza, Executive Director of Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle (VJN), a local non-profit organization partnering with Rubavu District to provide sports facilities.

"When children come to Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle, they get busy and spend their time on important things," Ringuyeneza stated, underlining the program's role in diverting youth from negative influences.

Championed by the Ministry of Sports, this national program aims to foster a spirit of national pride in children and youth, encouraging them to embrace self-reliance and take an active role in the country's development, guided by moral values and cultural integrity of the Rwandan tradition.

The Youth in Holidays Program sessions take place on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoon, from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM. Thare vital sessions on child rights, positive parenting and family education, prevention of drug abuse and human trafficking, mental health and well-being, as well as responsible use of social media.