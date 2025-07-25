Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Generates Over 160 Billion Birr Revenue This Ethiopian Fiscal Year

24 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethio telecom announced that it has generated 162 billion Birr in total revenue during the just-ended Ethiopian fiscal year, achieving 99 percent of its annual plan.

Presenting the company's annual performance today, Ethio telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru said that the revenue was a result of diverse strategies focused on customer growth, infrastructure expansion, digital innovation, and enhanced service quality.

According to her, the performance marks a remarkable 72.9 percent growth when compared to the previous fiscal year.

Ethio telecom has also earned 193.1 million USD from international services, achieving 101.8 percent of its target, and a total of 213.6 million USD earnings from international traffic, infrastructure sharing, and remittance services through telebirr.

Moreover, customer base grew to 83.2 million, including 80.3 million mobile voice users and 46.6 million mobile data users, while fixed broadband subscriptions rose by 67.2 percent to 847,100.

In terms of data usage, mobile data traffic soared to 1.43 trillion megabytes, representing a 52.8 percent increase, while mobile voice usage grew by 6.9 percent, further indicating Ethiopia's ongoing shift toward a data-centric digital society.

The company also introduced 365 new and improved products during the fiscal year, including 53 digital cloud solutions, 59 telebirr offerings, and 47 digital lifestyle services.

Frehiwot further revealed that Telebirr alone processed 1.66 trillion Birr in customer transactions across categories such as merchant payments, bill payments, remittances, and peer-to-peer transfers -- exceeding global benchmarks in mobile financial circulation.

Additionally, over 11.3 billion Birr in operational costs were saved under the "DO2SAVE" initiative, achieving 151 percent of the cost-efficiency target.

Asset rentals and other auxiliary services contributed over 230 million Birr in extra income.

In conclusion, the CEO affirmed that the company's performance reflects not only strong financial fundamentals but also its increasing role as a digital enabler.

"Ethio telecom is no longer just a telecom operator -- it is a driver of economic transformation," she underscored.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.