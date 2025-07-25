Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Generates Over 160 Billion Birr Revenue This Ethiopian Fiscal Year

Addis Ababa, — Ethio telecom announced that it has generated 162 billion Birr in total revenue during the just-ended Ethiopian fiscal year, achieving 99 percent of its annual plan.

Presenting the company's annual performance today, Ethio telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru said that the revenue was a result of diverse strategies focused on customer growth, infrastructure expansion, digital innovation, and enhanced service quality.

According to her, the performance marks a remarkable 72.9 percent growth when compared to the previous fiscal year.

Ethio telecom has also earned 193.1 million USD from international services, achieving 101.8 percent of its target, and a total of 213.6 million USD earnings from international traffic, infrastructure sharing, and remittance services through telebirr.

Moreover, customer base grew to 83.2 million, including 80.3 million mobile voice users and 46.6 million mobile data users, while fixed broadband subscriptions rose by 67.2 percent to 847,100.

In terms of data usage, mobile data traffic soared to 1.43 trillion megabytes, representing a 52.8 percent increase, while mobile voice usage grew by 6.9 percent, further indicating Ethiopia's ongoing shift toward a data-centric digital society.

The company also introduced 365 new and improved products during the fiscal year, including 53 digital cloud solutions, 59 telebirr offerings, and 47 digital lifestyle services.

Frehiwot further revealed that Telebirr alone processed 1.66 trillion Birr in customer transactions across categories such as merchant payments, bill payments, remittances, and peer-to-peer transfers -- exceeding global benchmarks in mobile financial circulation.

Additionally, over 11.3 billion Birr in operational costs were saved under the "DO2SAVE" initiative, achieving 151 percent of the cost-efficiency target.

Asset rentals and other auxiliary services contributed over 230 million Birr in extra income.

In conclusion, the CEO affirmed that the company's performance reflects not only strong financial fundamentals but also its increasing role as a digital enabler.

"Ethio telecom is no longer just a telecom operator -- it is a driver of economic transformation," she underscored.