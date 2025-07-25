Ghana: Parliament Waives Visa Requirements to Four Countries

24 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Parliament of Ghana has adopted and approved ratification of agreements to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service and ordinary passports to countries namely Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe, Columbia and Commonwealth of Dominica.

Presenting the reports on the floor of the House, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije noted that the objectives of the agreements seek to support multilateral partnership in key areas including education, energy, promote trade, tourism and agriculture.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explained to the House that there are no immediate or direct revenue losses anticipated from the implementations of the Agreements.

However, he was of the view that the visa waiver arrangements will contribute to increase trade, tourism, and other forms of bilateral cooperation resulting in long-term socio-economic benefits to the countries involved.

