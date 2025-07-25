Rwanda, DR Congo Sign Communiqué On Repatriation of Refugees

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have signed a joint communiqué on the voluntary repatriation of refugees, reinforcing ongoing efforts for peace in the region.

Signed on Thursday, July 24, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, by diplomats from both countries, the communique builds on a number of efforts for peace that are already in place, including the recent Washington declaration of principles signed between the Rwandan and Congolese governments on June 27.

It also considers the Doha Declaration of Principles between DR Congo and the Congo River Alliance (AFC)/March 23 Movement (M23), signed on July 19.

Rwanda currently hosts tens of thousands of Congolese refugees, mainly those who fled violence in eastern DR Congo. These make up the largest refugee population in the country.

During the signing event, Rwanda was represented by Ambassador Charles Karamba, the country's envoy to Ethiopia. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also participated in the signing.

A statement issued after the signing emphasized that the sustainable return of refugees is "a vital pillar of peace and stability" and essential for post-conflict recovery and reconstruction in the Great Lakes region, particularly in the DR Congo.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that any refugee returns are voluntary, safe, dignified, and informed, describing the approach as a cornerstone of durable solutions and a key contribution to peacebuilding and regional stability.

The communiqué recognised UNHCR's role as a neutral, impartial, and humanitarian actor mandated by the international community to protect refugees and promote long-term solutions.

The two countries agreed to uphold to reaffirm the right of all refugees to voluntarily return to their country of origin in safety and dignity, without coercion, ensure that repatriation is carried out in line with the Tripartite Agreements of February 17, 2010, and in accordance with international protection standards.

They also agreed to ground all actions within the framework of the Washington declaration of principles and the Doha declaration.