Congo-Kinshasa: Nduhungirehe, UN Diplomat Discuss Eastern DR Congo Peace Efforts

Foreign affairs minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, and Vincent Biruta, the internal security minister, on Thursday, July 24, met with Huang Xia, the United Nations Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, for discussions centred on ongoing peace efforts in eastern DR Congo.

According to a statement by the foreign affairs ministry, the officials exchanged views on recent developments, focusing on the ongoing peace efforts in eastern DR Congo.

Current peace efforts included the June 27 declaration of principles signed in Washington DC brokered by the US.

In addition, the government DR Congo and the AFC/M23 rebels signed a declaration of principles on July 19, in Doha, Qatar, where among other things, they pledged to resolve disputes through peaceful means, grounded in diplomacy and negotiation, in alignment with the East African Community (EAC)-Southern African Development Community (SADC) framework, as endorsed by the African Union (AU).

Nduhungirehe's meeting with Huang builds on previous exchanges between Rwandan officials and the UN envoy. Earlier this year, in February, Nduhungirehe met with the UN diplomat in Kigali, where they discussed similar issues, including security concerns following cross-border attacks in Rubavu District.