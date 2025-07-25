Somalia: Azerbaijan, Somalia Vow to Deepen Ties During Baku Meeting

Baku, July 24, 2025 — Azerbaijan and Somalia pledged to enhance bilateral relations and expand cooperation during an official visit by Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali to Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Ali was welcomed by his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, for high-level discussions that highlighted both countries' interest in fostering stronger diplomatic, economic, and political ties.

According to a statement published on the ministry's official X (formerly Twitter) account, the talks focused on "the strengthening of friendly relations" and explored "prospects for cooperation in various areas."

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, and reaffirmed their commitment to working together within multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, which Azerbaijan currently chairs.

The meeting signals growing diplomatic engagement between Baku and Mogadishu, as both countries seek to build partnerships across continents and increase their presence in international affairs.

No specific agreements or memoranda were publicly announced, but officials on both sides described the talks as productive and forward-looking.