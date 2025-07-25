Somalia: Azerbaijan, Somalia Vow to Deepen Ties During Baku Meeting

24 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baku, July 24, 2025 — Azerbaijan and Somalia pledged to enhance bilateral relations and expand cooperation during an official visit by Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali to Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Ali was welcomed by his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, for high-level discussions that highlighted both countries' interest in fostering stronger diplomatic, economic, and political ties.

According to a statement published on the ministry's official X (formerly Twitter) account, the talks focused on "the strengthening of friendly relations" and explored "prospects for cooperation in various areas."

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, and reaffirmed their commitment to working together within multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, which Azerbaijan currently chairs.

The meeting signals growing diplomatic engagement between Baku and Mogadishu, as both countries seek to build partnerships across continents and increase their presence in international affairs.

No specific agreements or memoranda were publicly announced, but officials on both sides described the talks as productive and forward-looking.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.