Sudan: British MP Calls On UK Government to Pressure UAE Over Its Involvement in Supporting RSF Militia

24 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, July 24, 2025 (SUNA) - British Member of Parliament (MP) Ms. Kate Osamor called on the United Kingdom (UK) government to exert diplomatic pressure on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), accusing UAE of supplying the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia with advanced Chinese weapons, in flagrant violation of the United Nations (UN) arms embargo.

During a British parliamentary session titled "The Humanitarian Situation in Sudan" on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the MP mentioned weapons such as GP50A guided bombs and AH4 howitzers, which were previously exported only to the UAE and have been documented in use in Khartoum and Darfur.

Ms. Osamor underscored that these violations constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, calling on the UK government to take decisive steps, including supporting international justice mechanisms and ensuring accountability.

In a powerful intervention at the session, British MP Kate Osamor spoke about the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, highlighting the crimes committed by the rebel RSF militia, including massacres, forced displacement, and systematic sexual violence, and explicitly pointing to the UAE's involvement.

