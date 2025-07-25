Somalia: Visa Denial Triggers Attack On Somali-Dutch Woman in Mogadishu

24 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Kaaho Maslah, 27, a Dutch woman of Somali origin, survived a brutal attack by her husband in Mogadishu after she tried leaving him.

Her husband struck her face, neck, and cheeks repeatedly with a heavy marble floor stone called mutuleel, causing serious injuries.

"He used the stone to destroy me," Kaaho said. "I begged him to stop. I thought I would die."

His violence worsened after his Dutch visa was rejected. "He blamed me and said it was all my fault."

Reports suggest he may have burned her passport and any documents she had, trying to trap her completely.

"I told him we needed peace. I couldn't live with his shooting and anger," she said softly.

He replied, "If I can't have you, no one else will," then attacked her with the stone in rage.

Mogadishu police arrested Mohamed Abdullahi Amiin Barale, and many expect he will face justice for his actions.

"This crime is a warning," said Muna Ali, a women's rights activist. "Many women suffer silently. Justice must be served."

Kaaho was already stitched and is recovering. "I want to heal and live," she said. "I want my life back."

Advocates urged authorities to ensure her safety and hold her attacker accountable through a fair legal process.

"This is about human dignity and protecting a Dutch citizen," Muna said. "Kaaho's story must not be ignored."

Her shattered face now speaks for thousands. For every Somali woman hurt and unheard. For every life ruined by violence that remains unchecked.

By Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare

