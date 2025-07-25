Somalia and Azerbaijan Hold Talks in Baku to Expand Cooperation

24 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baku, July 24, 2025 — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdusalan Abdi Ali, held talks Thursday in Baku with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in key sectors.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration in trade, agriculture, energy, education and security, according to a joint statement issued after the talks.

Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic dialogue and coordination, particularly within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The talks reflect growing momentum in diplomatic relations between the two nations and reaffirm their mutual commitment to deepening ties based on shared interests and brotherly cooperation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.