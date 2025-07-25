Somalia and Azerbaijan Hold Talks in Baku to Expand Cooperation

Baku, July 24, 2025 — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdusalan Abdi Ali, held talks Thursday in Baku with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in key sectors.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration in trade, agriculture, energy, education and security, according to a joint statement issued after the talks.

Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic dialogue and coordination, particularly within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The talks reflect growing momentum in diplomatic relations between the two nations and reaffirm their mutual commitment to deepening ties based on shared interests and brotherly cooperation.