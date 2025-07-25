Ethiopia-China Exchange Event Kicks Off in Beijing

Addis Ababa, July 24, 2025 (POA) -- An exchange event on business, culture and the arts between China and Ethiopia kicked off on Thursday in Beijing, marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Ethiopian Public Diplomacy cultural Troupe which arrives in China on July 21-27/2025 under the inspiring theme: Kin Ethiopia: Ethiopia Rising showcase Ethiopia's Rich Cultural Heritage, blending ancient traditions with vibrant contemporary artistic expressions, from traditional dances and music to modern artistic expressions.

The ongoing event is being held at the Embassy of Ethiopia in China and features traditional Ethiopian music and dance performances, themed exhibitions, Ethiopian coffee tastings, Chinese cultural displays, and business exchanges.

At its opening ceremony, a 75-member Ethiopian cultural delegation brought the stories and ancient traditions of Ethiopia to life through contemporary forms of expression.

By showcasing Ethiopia's heritage, the country is opening its doors to economic partnership and cultural collaboration, according to Ethiopian Minister of Culture and Sports Shewit Shanka.

Tefera Derbew Yimam, Ethiopian ambassador to China, said that Ethiopia seeks to strengthen its people-to-people relations with China, promote shared values and highlight the beauty of cultural diversity through the event.

"There is no better way for the two sides to honor the anniversary than through cultural celebration -- a bridge that connects hearts beyond borders," the ambassador added.

Senior officials, business leaders and diplomats from both countries attended the opening ceremony. The event will run through July 26