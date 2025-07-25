Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Calls for Stronger Governance in Public Enterprises

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah urges Namibia's public enterprises to prioritise ethical governance, youth empowerment and economic expansion while warning against corruption that undermines development and public trust.

In a speech delivered on her behalf at the opening of the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Public Enterprise CEOs' Forum at Walvis Bay yesterday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said public enterprises remain central to the economy as they generate revenue, drive industrialisation, and provide jobs to over 125 000 people.

She, however, expressed concern over persistent reports of corruption in some state-owned entities, warning that: "Corruption diverts scarce resources from development, erodes public trust in institutions, and weakens our society. The eighth administration shall not tolerate this act, and anyone involved will face the full wrath of the law. We are serious about business unusual."

The president urged chief executives to align their operations with national development plans, promote ethical and cooperative governance, and provide opportunities for youth empowerment through internships, apprenticeships and work-integrated learning.

Works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi echoed the president's sentiments, cautioning chief executives against complacency.

"Some of you are already preparing for retirement before we reach 2030. We must remain focused on the bigger picture and act in the best interest of our people. Expansion of the economy is your duty, not simply requesting bailouts," Nekundi said.

He reminded executives to align their strategies with the National Development Plans and deliver measurable results that improve the lives of Namibians.

Erongo regional governor Natalia /Goagoses emphasised accountability and transparency, drawing from her experience as a former chief executive.

"I was able to account for every penny given to my institution and received unqualified audit reports for five consecutive years. It can be done," she said.

Forum chairperson Fluksman Samuehl noted the uniqueness of this year's annual general meeting as it coincides with the 10th edition of the Public Enterprises Sports Games and the beginning of the eighth administration.

The forum, themed 'Energising Growth - Compete, Partner, Excel', challenges state-owned entities to enhance performance, foster partnerships, embrace innovation and deliver inclusive, sustainable growth.

The annual general meeting brought together chief executives, board members and senior officials to reflect on achievements, confront governance challenges, and explore strategies to strengthen Namibia's public enterprises. - Nampa