Uganda: Low Turnout Mars NRM Primaries in Mbale City As Voters Say They Didn't Know Candidates

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for local government positions in Mbale City were marked by alarmingly low voter turnout, as many residents said they were unaware of the elections or unfamiliar with the candidates.

At Nkoko 157 polling station, only 25 people cast their ballots. In Duuka Cell, just 100 out of 489 registered voters participated.

By midday, most polling officials and candidate agents were seated idly at voting stations with no voters in sight.

In several areas, candidate representatives reportedly resorted to physically searching for voters at their workplaces, underlining the extent of voter disengagement. Some polling stations had no candidate agents at all, reducing the exercise to what observers described as a "symbolic event."

"We didn't know that today was election day. They're calling us to vote, but we don't even know who the aspirants are," said Salama, a resident of Nkokonjeru Cell.

Other residents echoed similar sentiments, pointing to the absence of campaign activities such as rallies, door-to-door visits, radio messages, or posters.

One resident remarked, "I have seen a few posters on the streets, but there was no physical interface to understand the personality behind them."

The lack of voter engagement appears to have significantly affected turnout and vote choices, undermining the purpose of electoral democracy.

Analysts say such apathy, particularly in local elections, risks weakening the foundation of grassroots leadership and public service delivery.

Some candidates are being blamed for poor mobilization, while others allege that voters are only motivated by handouts--though several residents rejected this claim.

"It's not about money. I just needed to interface with the candidates and understand them," one resident insisted.

The Mbale City situation reflects a broader trend of voter fatigue and disenchantment, which many trace to the fallout from recent parliamentary primaries that were marred by allegations of rigging and internal manipulation.

Observers warn that unless parties and candidates invest in credible, engaging campaigns, the legitimacy of local governance structures may continue to erode.