Uganda Deepens Energy and Mining Partnership With UK Ahead of COP 2025

Uganda is strengthening its partnership with the United Kingdom to fast-track its energy transition, upgrade electricity infrastructure, and unlock the potential of its mineral wealth, officials announced following a high-level meeting at Petroleum House in Entebbe.

The talks, held between Uganda's Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, and the British High Commissioner to Uganda, Lisa Chesney, focused on expanding UK support for Uganda's energy and mining sectors.

Minister Nankabirwa praised the UK's role in advancing renewable energy initiatives in Uganda, particularly through the Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff (REFiT) programme, which has catalyzed private investment in clean energy.

"The UK has been a steadfast partner in our energy transition agenda," she said.

"Through mechanisms like REFiT, we are attracting more private investment to accelerate our shift to clean, reliable, and affordable energy for all Ugandans."

High Commissioner Chesney applauded Uganda's progress under Nankabirwa's leadership and announced an upcoming Team UK mining webinar that will connect British investors with opportunities in Uganda's expanding mining sector.

"This platform will link UK companies to Uganda's dynamic mining industry, paving the way for partnerships that can unlock the country's mineral potential," Chesney noted.

A key highlight of the meeting was the Uganda-UK Clean Cooking Programme, which aims to reduce energy poverty and deforestation by promoting cleaner household energy options.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Uganda Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The UK is supporting the launch of a Clean Cooking Unit within Uganda's Ministry of Energy, scheduled to be unveiled during Energy and Minerals Week in October 2025.

According to Nankabirwa, the new unit will spearhead efforts to transition households away from harmful biomass fuels toward electric cooking and other clean alternatives--improving public health, protecting forests, and reducing indoor air pollution.

The meeting also addressed Uganda's preparations for the upcoming COP 2025 summit in Brazil, where the country plans to showcase its energy and mining strategy.

Nankabirwa said Uganda's message will centre on a just and inclusive energy transition--one that leverages domestic resources to fuel sustainable development without leaving communities behind.

She emphasized Uganda's rich deposits of transition minerals--copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements--which are essential for the global clean energy and electric vehicle sectors.

The Minister extended a call to UK firms to invest in exploration, processing, and value addition across the mining value chain.

"Our mineral sector is central to Uganda's future and to the global green economy," she said. "We welcome UK investors to join us in harnessing these resources responsibly for mutual benefit."

As Uganda moves closer to COP 2025, its deepening collaboration with the UK--particularly in areas of clean energy, cooking technologies, and mineral development--is expected to play a key role in achieving its climate and development goals.