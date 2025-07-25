Uganda: Low Turnout in Mukono Blamed On Aspirants Not Mobilising Voters

Low voter turnout marred the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for the Local Council 5 seat in Mukono District, with many polling stations--especially in party strongholds--recording dismal numbers.

Voters across Nakisunga, Nama, Mukono Municipality, and Kyampisi sub-counties largely stayed away from the polls, citing lack of transport, absence of facilitation, and growing mistrust in the party's internal processes.

At Ham Mukasa polling station in Mukono Municipality, NRM candidate Francis Lukooya Mukoome managed to secure only 18 votes out of more than 600 registered in the NRM Yellow Book.

His opponent, Yusuf Awuye, received no votes at the station, underscoring the deep disengagement of the electorate.

A similar scenario played out at Nasuuti polling station, where Lukooya received just 6 votes from over 1,142 registered party members.

In other areas like Namakwa, Banda, and Kyandaaza in Nakisunga Sub-county, the vote tallies remained in the single digits.

"Compared to previous elections, the numbers are very low. We have over 600 registered members in the Yellow Book, but only 18 showed up," said Keith Muganda, a polling official at Ham Mukasa station.

Local residents attributed the apathy to a combination of voter fatigue, past political unrest, and lack of logistical support from the candidates.

Several voters lamented the absence of transport and facilitation that had been provided in previous elections.

"In the past, candidates helped us with transport or gave us something small to come and vote. This time, there was nothing. People just stayed home," said Joshua Kityo, a resident of Nakisunga Village.

Umar Sebuyungo, a voter from Takajunge in Mukono Central Division, pointed to mistrust in the party's internal electoral process.

"People feel the results are predetermined and manipulated. Why bother showing up?" he said.

The primaries were also marred by confusion following allegations that some party officials misled voters.

Yusuf Awuye, the NRM district vice chairman and also a candidate in the race, accused District Chairman Hajji Haruna Semakula of telling voters the election had been canceled after an internal agreement between candidates--a claim Semakula denies.

Awuye further criticized the party leadership for what he termed "boardroom endorsements of incompetent leaders," alleging that Lukooya was imposed on the electorate despite other candidates' investments in ground mobilization.

"I will petition NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi over this matter. We need transparency and fairness," Awuye vowed.

In response, Hajj Haruna Semakula confirmed that a memorandum of understanding had been signed during a meeting at the Mukono RDC's office, where party leaders agreed to support Lukooya, citing his seniority and experience.

Francis Lukooya Mukoome, a former long-serving district chairman, remains an influential figure in Mukono politics.

His challenger, Yusuf Awuye, is a FIFA-accredited professional football referee and rising political voice within the district.

With the party's internal elections raising more questions than answers, observers warn that NRM risks losing grassroots momentum in the region unless it addresses growing disillusionment within its support base ahead of the 2026 general elections.