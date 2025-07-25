Uganda: Museveni Calls for Elections in Libya, Slams Foreign Interference

President Museveni has renewed calls for a permanent ceasefire and democratic elections in Libya, while harshly criticising continued foreign interference in the country's affairs and the African Union's failure to take decisive action.

Museveni made the remarks on Wednesday during a virtual meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC), which he chaired in his capacity as PSC Chairperson for July.

He laid out a seven-point proposal for stabilising Libya, centred on maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring the immediate withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries.

"Fighting will not bring any solutions," Museveni said, stressing that only a peaceful and inclusive dialogue involving all Libyan factions could yield lasting peace.

He added that elections--open to all Libyans--should be held as soon as possible to restore legitimate governance and end the prolonged political crisis.

Museveni also praised the work of Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who chairs the African Union's High-Level Committee on Libya, for his leadership in ongoing peace facilitation efforts.

However, Museveni was blunt in his assessment of foreign involvement in the North African country.

"It is a shame that Africa has allowed this criminal activity to go on. We ought to get together and do something about Libya," he said.

Since the NATO-backed ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has remained fractured, with rival governments, militias, and international actors vying for control.

Multiple peace processes--including those led by the UN and AU--have failed to yield a unified government.

Museveni's comments add to growing frustration among African leaders over the continent's marginalisation in global peace efforts, particularly in cases involving strategic international interests such as Libya's oil reserves and geopolitical location.