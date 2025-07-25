Uganda: Chaos Erupts in Iganga As Voters Accuse FFU Officer of Disrupting NRM Primaries

24 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Teven Kibumba

Tension erupted at Kasokoso Primary School in Iganga Municipality on Thursday after voters turned against a police officer attached to the Field Force Unit (FFU), accusing him of being drunk and disorganizing the polling station during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

The officer, whose identity had not been disclosed by press time, was arrested after allegedly firing tear gas and attempting to shoot at a crowd of voters who had lined up to cast their ballots.

Witnesses said his erratic behaviour scared off many voters and brought the exercise to a standstill.

The incident occurred amid heightened political tensions between supporters of Hajj Abubaker Walubi and incumbent LC5 Chairperson Ezra Gabula.

The two rivals are contesting for the NRM flag in the upcoming district chairperson elections.

Disagreements over voting procedures had already delayed the exercise, with a section of voters rejecting the use of the NRM party register and demanding alternative verification methods.

Police had deployed heavily at the station in anticipation of clashes, but the situation escalated after the officer's actions triggered panic.

Local leaders and election officials condemned the incident and called for disciplinary action against the officer, as well as tighter oversight of security forces during political exercises.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.