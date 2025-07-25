Uganda: Chaos Erupts in Iganga As Voters Accuse FFU Officer of Disrupting NRM Primaries

Tension erupted at Kasokoso Primary School in Iganga Municipality on Thursday after voters turned against a police officer attached to the Field Force Unit (FFU), accusing him of being drunk and disorganizing the polling station during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

The officer, whose identity had not been disclosed by press time, was arrested after allegedly firing tear gas and attempting to shoot at a crowd of voters who had lined up to cast their ballots.

Witnesses said his erratic behaviour scared off many voters and brought the exercise to a standstill.

The incident occurred amid heightened political tensions between supporters of Hajj Abubaker Walubi and incumbent LC5 Chairperson Ezra Gabula.

The two rivals are contesting for the NRM flag in the upcoming district chairperson elections.

Disagreements over voting procedures had already delayed the exercise, with a section of voters rejecting the use of the NRM party register and demanding alternative verification methods.

Police had deployed heavily at the station in anticipation of clashes, but the situation escalated after the officer's actions triggered panic.

Local leaders and election officials condemned the incident and called for disciplinary action against the officer, as well as tighter oversight of security forces during political exercises.