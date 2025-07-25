Uganda: Namyalo Condemns Multiple Voting in Wakiso and Kampala NRM Primaries

24 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, the head of the Office of the National Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has strongly condemned incidents of multiple voting reported during the party primaries in Wakiso and Kampala.

Namyalo accused some leaders vying for various positions of orchestrating the malpractice to skew results in their favour, warning that such actions undermine the credibility of the party's internal democratic processes.

"I condemn these acts of multiple voting that some of our leaders are involved in during the primaries. This goes against the principles of fairness and transparency," Namyalo said.

She also appealed to the NRM Elections Disputes Tribunal to handle any petitions or complaints with impartiality and integrity.

"I urge the tribunal to stand on the side of truth, not favouritism, for the sake of justice. Only then can we build a stronger party rooted in credibility," she added.

Namyalo's comments come amid growing concerns over irregularities in the ongoing party primaries, especially in urban areas like Wakiso and Kampala, where tensions between rival camps have led to multiple petitions.

Observers say how the party leadership responds to these concerns could have significant implications for party unity ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.