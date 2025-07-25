Uganda: Mayor Irar Retains NRM Flag for Kotido Municipality

24 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Richard Oyel

Peter Abrahams Irar, the incumbent mayor of Kotido Municipality, has retained the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag after a commanding win in the party's mayoral primaries, positioning him as the leading contender in next year's general elections.

Irar garnered 9,188 votes against his closest challenger, Alex Paulsen Locham, who received 4,775.

The results were declared by John Paul Muya, the NRM Election Officer for Kotido District.

"This victory is not mine alone -- it belongs to the people of Kotido who believe in development, stability, and unity," Irar said, thanking supporters and promising to build on his administration's achievements.

The race had attracted intense local interest, with Locham, the LCIII Chairperson for Central Division, running a campaign focused on reform, better service delivery, and improved accountability.

Despite his strong grassroots appeal, Locham fell short in what many viewed as a referendum on Irar's leadership.

With the ruling party's endorsement, Irar is widely expected to have a strong edge in the 2026 general elections.

The NRM continues to enjoy broad support in the Karamoja sub-region, where its flag bearers often cruise to victory with ease.

Observers note that Irar's re-nomination reflects the party's confidence in his ability to maintain political stability and oversee key infrastructure and social development projects in the volatile region.

