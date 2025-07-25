Africa: AU Commission Launches Platform to Strengthen Africa's Research and Policy

The African Union Commission, in collaboration with the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) and AUDA-NEPAD, has launched the Africa Think Tank Platform (ATTP).

ATTP aims to establish a sustainable platform to strengthen Africa's capacity for effective policy research and evidence-based policymaking on cross-boundary priorities. It is funded by the World Bank and implemented by the African Union Commission.

At the same function, a call for proposals was opened, inviting consortia of three to five African think tanks to pursue multi-year funding for collaborative, policy-relevant research across six thematic areas: economic transformation and governance, climate change, regional trade, food security, human capital development, and digitalization.

Between three and five consortia will be selected and awarded grants of approximately US$10 million for up to two and a half years to support programs aligned with the aspirations of Agenda 2063 and regional integration priorities.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday afternoon, the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Amb. Selma Malika Haddadi, said the new platform will be a gamechanger for the continent.

"The platform aligns with the African Union Commission's broader efforts to institutionalize a culture of performance, results, and accountability through integrated planning, monitoring, and evaluation. At its core, the ATTP seeks to strengthen the interface between policy formulation and African-led research," she said.

"It is a response to a longstanding imperative: to embed data and analysis at every stage of our decision-making processes, and to ensure that African institutions and actors are at the forefront of shaping the continent's development trajectory."

She noted that the realization of Agenda 2063 demands more than aspiration--it requires evidence-informed implementation.

According to the Deputy Chairperson, initiatives like the ATTP serve to reinforce critical instruments such as the Continental Results Framework (CRF), the Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA-2024), and the AU Data Policy Framework.

"Each of these frameworks depends on the systematic generation, dissemination, and application of knowledge to drive coherent action across national, regional, and continental levels. The ATTP will support this effort by enabling high-quality policy research that is responsive to continental priorities and attuned to national contexts."

"It will contribute to the consolidation of an integrated knowledge ecosystem that enhances the capacity of Member States, AU Organs, and Regional Economic Communities to design, monitor, and evaluate transformative interventions."

Samer Al-Samarrai, the Lead Economist at the World Bank, said the initiative will help build the institutional capacity of African think tanks, improve the quality and relevance of policy research, and foster stronger links between research and policymaking.

"It aligns closely with the World Bank's Africa strategy, which focuses on advancing regional integration, developing human capital, and enhancing resilience to climate and economic shocks," Al-Samarrai said.

She added that Africa's rapid population growth and expanding labor force present opportunities for economic transformation, trade, and investment.

"At the same time, the region faces persistent challenges, including high poverty rates, inequality, vulnerability to climate change, and the need to generate sufficient jobs for a young and growing population. These opportunities and constraints call for policies that are evidence-based, regionally coordinated, and grounded in the continent's realities. African think tanks are central to this effort. They generate homegrown, evidence-based analysis that reflects local contexts and priorities and provide actionable recommendations that are practical and relevant."

She noted that by strengthening the link between research and policymaking, think tanks help governments and regional institutions design reforms that accelerate inclusive economic growth, advance regional integration, and ensure that development leads to measurable poverty reduction.

Samer encouraged eligible think tanks to review the requirements carefully, form effective consortia, and submit strong proposals.

Ms. Faten Aggad, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Cabinet of the Deputy Chairperson, also encouraged eligible institutions to seize this opportunity by submitting proposals that reflect the depth of Africa's policy challenges and the ingenuity with which they will be met.

"Let this not only be a call for proposals but also a call to reaffirm our collective capacity to lead, innovate, and transform. The ATTP must become a vehicle for continental coherence, institutional learning, and systems strengthening. Its success will be measured not only in the proposals submitted but in the trust it builds and the capacity it unlocks."

She applauded the World Bank for its strategic partnership and for the confidence it has placed in Africa's knowledge ecosystem through this US$50 million investment.

"This is not just a financial gesture but a catalytic contribution to our institutional and knowledge ecosystem sovereignty," she said.