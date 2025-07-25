South Africa: Mitchell's Plain Launches New Youth Safety Programme - South African News Briefs - July 25, 2025

Mitchell's Plain Launches New Youth Safety Programme

The Western Cape Government has launched the Planet Youth safety programme in Mitchell's Plain to create safer and more supportive environments for young people, reports SABC News. The initiative includes open dialogue with families and teachers, and surveys of grade eight and nine learners to guide local safety efforts. Provincial Health Minister Mireille Wenger said the programme has reached about 130 schools in high-crime areas, with 50,000 learners surveyed. The data will inform community-based responses. In a separate effort to curb crime, police have deployed extra units to Mitchell's Plain following a spate of fatal shootings.

Auctioneers Seek New Strategy After Two Gupta Residences Go Unsold

The auctioneers in charge of disposing of the infamous Gupta compound said they will return to the business rescue practitioners for instructions after two of the three properties were not sold, reports EWN. The State is looking to recoup millions from the controversial brothers who fled the country. The more modest staff quarters fetched R3.3 million, while the two luxury homes, one with 17 en suite bedrooms and another with an indoor pool, failed to attract buyers. Park Village Auctions' Graham van Niekerk said they expected challenges due to the stigma surrounding the properties and will now explore private offers or a consultative sales process.

BT Football Academy Under Fire After Stranding 34 Teens in Spain

BT Football Academy is yet to explain what went wrong with the trip involving 34 teen footballers and 4 coaches, reports EWN. The group was left stranded after discovering that their return flights had not been booked, despite their parents having paid R50,000 for the trip. Legal expert William Booth said that parents may have grounds for legal action and potentially receive compensation, suggesting that the academy may have violated laws related to theft, fraud, immigration, and child protection.

