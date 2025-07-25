South Africa: R25-Million and 7 Years Later, Indwe Sports Field Far From Finished

It was meant to take 18 months, and now another R10-million is needed

The rehabilitation of a sports field in Indwe, rural Eastern Cape, was initially meant to take 18 months. But seven years and at least R25-million later, Emalahleni Local Municipality is planning to spend another R10-million on a third contractor to finish the project.

In July 2018, an R11-million tender was awarded to MBS Civils JV Cudjor Quantity Surveying to rehabilitate the Indwe sports field. But after eight months and R10-million spent, the contractor abandoned the site.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said an investigation into the matter is at an advanced stage.

In 2023, the new tender was awarded to MVI Construction & Maintenance for just under R15-million and to Masilakhe Consulting for R2.6-million. Work started in March 2023 and was meant to take a year. It included demolishing an existing building, creating a 90x120m sports field, an eight-lane athletics track, change rooms and toilets, outdoor gym, kids area, soccer and rugby posts, and a netball/basketball court.

According to municipality spokesperson Luthando Nqumkana, the remaining work includes final touches, painting, electrical wiring, water and sewer connections, and asphalting the track.

But when we visited, no contractor was on site. We found the changing rooms without windows and doors. The sports field is incomplete. There is no netball court or outside gym.

Nqumkana said the national sports department has allocated R10-million for what is now being called "phase two" - including a synthetic running track, grandstand, guardhouse, fencing, parking, children's playing area and flood lighting.

Community leaders said there was never mention of a "phase two" before. Thabo Khethi said, "We no longer ask questions ... We are not getting any answers from officials."

"What shocked us most was to be told that another R10-million is put aside for this," said Khethi.

Civil society organisation Siyazidla nge Khayalethu (Indwe) chairperson Jane Smith said, "We are frustrated because we want that sports field to be done, so our children can play in a safe area."

The organisation's secretary, Ayanda Khogolo, said they've waited since February for the ward councillor to report back.

Nqumkana said delays were caused by bad weather, excessive earthworks needed due to unsuitable material, an Eskom line crossing the field, Telkom manholes, and a bulk waterline that had to be relocated.

"These challenges led to the revision of designs. As a result, time was lost," he said.