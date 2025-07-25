Zambia: A view from AFAR: A Plea for Statesmanship Beyond Borders

25 July 2025
allAfrica.com
guest column By Daniel T. Makokera

Your Excellency,

As an observer of Southern Africa’s political landscape, I write with deep admiration for the transformative leadership you have demonstrated since assuming office. Your commitment to democratic values, reconciliation, and the rule of law has been a beacon of hope in a region where many nations struggle with polarization and retributive politics.

The ongoing discourse surrounding the burial of former President Edgar Lungu presents another pivotal moment for your leadership. How Zambia navigates this sensitive issue will resonate far beyond its borders either as a testament to dignified statesmanship or as a concession to the very political tribalism you have sought to transcend.

History judges leaders not by how they mirror their opponents, but by how they rise above them. Your refusal to revoke your predecessor’s immunity, your restraint in the face of past persecution, and your deliberate avoidance of political vendettas have already set a regional standard. Now, as the burial question unfolds particularly if South African courts on the 4th of August, deny the family’s request to inter his remains there. I urge you to consider the profound symbolism of recusal. Sending your Vice President, rather than attending personally, would not signal indifference but a principled distance from the politicization of grief.

This is not merely a Zambian matter. The world remembers how the PF government disregarded the wishes of Zambia’s founding father, former President Kenneth Kaunda’s family, prioritizing spectacle over solace. Your Excellency, you have a rare opportunity to break this cycle and redefine leadership in our region. Do not allow the grievances of a defeated political faction to dictate your actions. Their tactics whether born of bitterness or strategy must not overshadow the legacy you are building.

Southern Africa needs leaders who refuse to be drawn into old battles, even in death. May you continue to be among them. The moral authority you have cultivated is too precious to squander on fleeting political points.

With respect and hope for the region’s future,

Daniel T. Makokera

