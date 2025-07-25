South Africa: NCOP Chairperson Appointed As Deputy Chairperson of the PAP committee On Trade, Customs and Immigration Matters

press release

The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, has been delegated to serve as the Deputy Chairperson of the Pan African Parliament's (PAP) Committee on Trade, Customs and Immigration Matters.

Ms Mtshweni-Tsipane is leading a five-member multiparty parliamentary delegation to the Fifth Ordinary Session of the 6th Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament taking place in Midrand, Johannesburg. The session is scheduled from 21 to 31 July and is convened under the African Union's 2025 Theme of the Year: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations."

Ms Mtshweni-Tsipane was appointed following a resolution by the PAP's Southern Regional Caucus, which has affirmed its confidence in her leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing Africa's integration agenda.

The Committee on Trade, Customs and Immigration Matters plays a pivotal role in shaping continental policy frameworks on external trade, cross-border customs and immigration matters. It also provides oversight over the implementation of African Union (AU) instruments in these areas. The committee's work is integral to accelerating the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), simplifying border movements and harmonising customs systems across member states.

"It is an honour to serve the continent at this critical moment as the foundation for African economic integration is being laid," said Chairperson Mtshweni-Tsipane. "I accept this responsibility with humility and a strong sense of duty to ensure that our committee is not just a think tank but a catalyst for policy consistency, legislative alignment and effective parliamentary oversight on trade, customs and immigration."

Ms Mtshweni-Tsipane emphasised the critical role of parliaments in oversight, law-making and representation, particularly in ensuring that AU policies are implemented transparently and are responsive to the lived realities of citizens across the continent.

"I will use this role to advocate for stronger parliamentary oversight of trade agreements and border governance protocols," the Chairperson said. "We must ensure that decisions taken by the AU reflect developmental priorities, support intra-African trade and uphold the dignity of migrants. Legislation must be people-centred and geared towards sustainable, inclusive growth."

Chairperson Mtshweni-Tsipane said this continental appointment also carries significance in the context of South Africa's hosting of the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) later this year. The P20 is a global gathering of parliamentary leaders from G20 nations and invited countries.

"As South Africa prepares to host the P20 summit, this appointment presents our Parliament with another opportunity to lead in fostering dialogue on trade, mobility and governance. It presents an opportunity to bridge and lead global parliamentary conversations with the priorities of the African continent," she said.

Chairperson Mtshweni-Tsipane reaffirmed her commitment to using this platform to champion for an integrated and peaceful Africa, which will act as an enabler for economic growth, driven by its citizens and anchored in strong institutions.

*The Pan-African Parliament is the legislative arm of the African Union and was established in March 2004, by Article 17 of the Constitutive Act of the AU as one of the nine Organs provided for in the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community signed in Abuja, Nigeria, in 1991. 49 Member States ratified the Protocol establishing the PAP. The PAP is designed as a platform for people from all African countries to engage in discussions and contribute to decision-making on issues affecting the continent.

