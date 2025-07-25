Zimbabwe: Central Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit Officials Arrested Over U.S.$2,500 Extortion

Two officials from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) have been arrested on allegations of extorting US$2,500 from a Bulawayo businessman, promising to facilitate the unfreezing of his bank accounts.

The two are Tonderai Makoni and Wisdom Mutami.

According to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which arrested the two, their alleged accomplice, Clemence Nyamima, is still at large.

"The two accused persons, acting in common purpose with a third accomplice, Clemence Nyamima (still at large), allegedly demanded money from a Bulawayo-based businessman whose accounts are frozen by the FIU, claiming Makoni will facilitate the unfreezing.

"It is alleged that in May 2025, Mutami approached a businessman whose accounts are frozen by FIU, claiming he can facilitate the unfreezing of accounts by his relative, Makoni," ZACC said in a statement.

It is alleged that Mutami demanded US$3,000, which was later negotiated down to US$2,500.

The complainant made an initial payment of US$520 to Nyamima's mobile wallet, on Makoni's instructions.

The balance of US$2,000 was later handed over in cash.

Despite these payments, the complainant's accounts remained frozen, and the accused persons became evasive, prompting the complainant to lodge a report with ZACC.

Mutami was arrested in Bulawayo on 23 July 2025 while Makoni was arrested in Harare.

The two are due to appear in court for initial remand.