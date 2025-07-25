Zimbabwe: Harare Set for Thrilling Zimbabwe Spelling Bee Regional Finals

Harare is gearing up to host the regional finals of the Zimbabwe Spelling Bee, a major fixture on the academic calendar, with more than 260 top spellers expected to compete for a chance to represent their provinces on the national stage.

The two-day event, slated for August 4 and 5 at Lord Brighton College in Nyabira, will see junior contestants take to the stage on the first day, followed by seniors on the second.

Organisers say the competition will serve as a crucial warm-up ahead of the highly anticipated National Finals scheduled for September.

"We are well prepared for the upcoming competitions. After successfully hosting four zonal events across Harare, which saw over 1,500 children participate, the regional finals promise to be even more exciting," said Enny Chomsora, one of the national directors of the Zimbabwe Spelling Bee.

The zonal contests were held at several centres including Shining Smiles Hatfield, Cornelius Hope Academy, Samuel Centenary Academy, Happy Primary and Irene Christian College.

Winners from the Harare region will join top spellers from the country's ten provinces in the National Finals set for September 3 and 4 with the venue yet to be announced.

In a major development, Chomsora revealed that Zimbabwe will host the 2026 African Spelling Bee in Victoria Falls an event expected to draw participants from across the continent.

"We are thrilled to host the African Spelling Bee in Victoria Falls next year. The Zimbabwe Spelling Bee has earned international recognition through our participation in the continental competition, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our young participants," she said.

The Zimbabwe Spelling Bee was founded by education advocate James Bayanai and is spearheaded by Chomsora and fellow national director, cultural icon Albert Nyathi.

The initiative aims to improve literacy and vocabulary skills among Zimbabwean youth while fostering a love for language through friendly academic competition.

Winners of the national finals will go on to represent Zimbabwe at the African Spelling Bee, a platform that has become a springboard for some of the region's brightest young minds.