Ethiopia: Scholars Call for Research-Based Irrigation Towards Food Security

ADDIS ABABA - Scholars are calling for a shift toward research-driven, scientifically designed irrigation systems to enhance food security, boost agricultural productivity, and ensure long-term environmental sustainability in Ethiopia.

Ambo University and Executive Committee member of the Ethiopian Water Resources Professionals Association and lecturer Worku Hailu (PhD) told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that while Ethiopia has a long history of irrigation, many modern projects lack proper scientific planning, feasibility assessments, and stakeholder engagement.

"Irrigation must be rooted in scientific research and socio-economic viability," Worku stressed, advocating for inclusive project design involving experts, farmers, and policymakers. This, he said, would improve project efficiency and economic returns for local communities.

Echoing these concerns, Habtamu Tsegaye (PhD) cautioned against politically motivated decisions, noting that many long-standing irrigation projects have underperformed due to insufficient scientific foundations. "Several projects were built on trust, not data," he said, urging Ethiopia to learn from global best practices, where in-depth research precedes implementation.

On a positive note, Habtamu highlighted that Ethiopia's growing irrigation capacity has already contributed to a reduction in wheat imports by increasing domestic production. However, he emphasized the need to adapt irrigation systems to local climates, terrains, and farming techniques to diversify crops and secure long-term food resilience.

Drawing on international models like Israel, he urged Ethiopia to improve water-use efficiency, recommending technical upgrades such as installing large pipes in canals to reduce evaporation and leakage. He also emphasized the importance of improving water quality and storage practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Worku added that stronger water governance is critical. He called for the creation of well-structured local and national institutions focused solely on irrigation management. Introducing nominal water fees, he argued, could instill a sense of ownership among users, encourage timely maintenance, and reduce over-reliance on government support.

Both scholars stressed the urgent need to integrate climate adaptation and soil conservation into irrigation strategies. "Scientific water management systems in agriculture remain underutilized," Worku noted, calling for capacity building, professional training, and more widespread adoption of modern techniques.

They concluded by advocating for policy reforms, enhanced collaboration among water professionals, and the translation of scientific research into practical solutions for farmers. With proper coordination and a research-based approach, they believe Ethiopia's irrigation sector has the potential to transform national agriculture and ensure lasting food security.