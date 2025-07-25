Ethiopia's Wheat Production Transcends Food Self-Sufficiency - Auda

25 July 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By TSEGAYE TILAHUN

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia is making significant strides in wheat and rice production to feed the regional market beyond ensuring food self-sufficiency, according to the African Union Development Agency (AUDA).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, AUDA the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) Agriculture and Rural Transformation Principal Programme Officer Clement Adjorlolo (PhD) said that the government of Ethiopia is on the right track to ensure food security for all Ethiopians and the region.

Figures in Ethiopia's agricultural sector show that the country has been making significant strides in the wheat production strategy and rice sector as well, he indicated.

The spirit of Ethiopia is something that other African countries can use as an experiment, he noted.

Africa's commitment to achieve food transformation in the agricultural sector by 2025 has mixed results. Although one of the commitments under the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP) is the member states are supposed to invest 10% of their GDP in the agricultural sector, he stated.

Over the past binary report, no single country is on track to achieve such a target, he mentioned.

"However, we have seen progress in many different areas of the CAAPD. When we come to achievements as countries, we have seen tremendous initiatives to transform the agriculture sector in Ethiopia," Clement said.

Wheat and rice production, the Green Legacy Initiative and the well-progressing value chain development are some of Ethiopia's success stories, he stated, while noting that it is not enough to celebrate these islands of success.

As to the Officer, inability to invest 10% of GDP in agriculture, climate change, access to inputs and fertilizer, technology, land issues, trading, lack of inclusivity and others are impacting the agriculture transformation. Furthermore, lack of food self-sufficiency is resulting due to lack of production and productivity.

"We need to reduce our food importation through the necessary policies. It also needs promoting local production for local consumption since the continent has a capacity and potential to feed Africa and beyond, adopting modern technologies and others, "the Officer urged.

