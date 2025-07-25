Namibia: Breweries Welcomes Six Graduates Into Development Programme

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) welcomed six graduates into its local graduate development programme on Wednesday. These individuals will be stepping into key areas across the company's business operations.

NBL specified the placements: Celine Shilongo will join Human Resources (HR), Undja Kaset and Niita Kanime will enter the Finance department, Roseline Beukes is assigned to Marketing, Ndeiweda Ndaamekel will join Packaging Engineering, and Hilya Shuuya will be placed in Logistics.

This programme aims to support local talent and contribute to Namibia's future workforce.

"Their journey begins with a dynamic onboarding experience over three days, including a full brewery and packaging tour, before diving into a 12-month placement filled with responsibilities, impactful projects, and continuous learning," they added.

Managing Director at NBL, Waldemar von Lieres, said as a proudly Namibian company, they believe it is their responsibility to invest in the future of the country by empowering young people with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive. While HR Manager at NBL said they bring fresh perspectives, energy, and ambition.

"We are excited to help them grow into the leaders of tomorrow," she added.

Breweries said the programme is anchored in their core values that directly support their purpose.

"To care for people and planet, and is designed to empower young Namibians by providing them with real-world experience, mentorship, and a platform to grow in their careers," they emphasised.

They explained that the programme also gives the graduates the courage to dream and pioneer, and they are encouraged to take initiative, innovate, and contribute meaningfully from the outset.

"Let us raise a toast to these future leaders and the journey ahead," they concluded.