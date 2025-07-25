Egypt: CIB Egypt Posts 21 Percent Profit Jump in First Half of 2025

TLDR

Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) reported a 21% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit after tax and minority interest to EGP 33.35 billion in the first half of 2025, up from EGP 27.55 billion in the same period last year.

Net interest income rose to EGP 51.34 billion from EGP 41.54 billion a year earlier. Standalone net profit after tax reached EGP 33.41 billion in the six months ending June 2025, compared to EGP 27.68 billion in the same period of 2024.

Standalone net interest income climbed to EGP 51.15 billion from EGP 41.44 billion. CIB is Egypt's largest private-sector bank and provides corporate, investment, and retail banking services, as well as treasury and capital markets operations.

The Central Bank of Egypt raised interest rates multiple times over the past year to curb inflation and support the pound. The lending rate now stands at 28.25%, boosting bank margins across the sector. CIB's profit rise reflects broader banking sector trends in Egypt, where high interest income is driving earnings growth amid macroeconomic challenges. The surge in net interest income suggests CIB benefited from higher yields on loans and treasury holdings. Investors are closely watching how Egypt's ongoing IMF-backed reform program and foreign currency inflows will impact the banking sector's balance sheets. CIB remains a key bellwether for private financial institutions in the country.