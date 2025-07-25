Zimbabwe: Truworths Zimbabwe Delists From ZSE After Corporate Rescue Process

24 July 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Truworths Limited has been officially delisted from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) as of July 22, 2025
  • The delisting follows a shareholder resolution and the company's placement under corporate rescue
  • The ZSE confirmed the termination of the listing after securing regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission

Truworths Limited, including its subsidiaries Topics Stores and Bravette Manufacturing, has been officially delisted from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) as of July 22, 2025.

The delisting follows a shareholder resolution and the company's placement under corporate rescue. The ZSE confirmed the termination of the listing after securing regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe.

Truworths entered corporate rescue proceedings on August 7, 2024, under Section 122 of the Insolvency Act. During this period, it remained suspended on the ZSE. A moratorium on legal actions was enforced under Section 126.

The rescue process involved a creditors' meeting in August 2024 and adoption of a formal plan in November. Key steps included a $1 acquisition by Valfin Investments, board changes, and merger facilitation.

Shareholders passed a resolution for voluntary delisting on February 20, 2025, and the ZSE received final approval for removal from the bourse as required by the Securities and Exchange Act. Effective immediately, Truworths securities are no longer tradable on the ZSE.

Key Takeaways

The delisting of Truworths highlights the growing financial pressure on Zimbabwe's formal retail sector. Currency instability, inflation, and declining disposable incomes have strained operations, making corporate rescue a more common recourse. Truworths, once a staple in Zimbabwe's apparel market, follows a path seen in other local firms struggling to adapt to prolonged economic challenges. Its US$1 acquisition by Valfin underscores how distressed assets in Zimbabwe may shift hands at symbolic value, allowing new investors to assume control and restructure. This case also illustrates how corporate rescue mechanisms are gaining traction in Zimbabwe as legal tools to prevent liquidation. For investors, the process reinforces the importance of monitoring governance events and shareholder decisions, especially in small-cap or consumer-facing listed companies.

