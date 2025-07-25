Africa: 'A Shot That Would Stop Sperms for 24 Months'

A new male contraceptive is shaking up global conversations around reproductive health--and its potential could be felt in Uganda, where family planning remains largely centered on women.

The innovation, called Adam, is a water-soluble hydrogel injected into the sperm ducts, temporarily blocking sperm from mixing with semen and offering a new level of control for men.

While researchers are now exploring options for shorter-term versions--including a potential 24-hour sperm-blocking shot--the current Adam implant lasts up to two years.

Developed by U.S.-based biotech company Contraline, the contraceptive is being hailed as a reversible alternative to condoms and vasectomy, which are currently the only mainstream methods available to men.

Contraline CEO Kevin Eisenfrats compared Adam to the intrauterine device (IUD) used by women. "This is sort of like the IUD for men," he said, explaining that after the two-year period, men could choose to get a new implant or allow the gel to break down naturally in the body, restoring fertility.

Clinical trials have shown promising results. After 12 weeks of applying the gel, 86% of participants reached effective sperm suppression levels--fewer than one million sperm per milliliter of semen. Normal sperm counts range from 15 to 200 million per milliliter.

The average time to suppression was eight weeks, though scientists are now researching how to create a single-dose contraceptive that could work for just 24 hours, giving men daily control similar to the female birth control pill.

In Uganda, where contraceptive use among men remains low and vasectomy is often misunderstood, such a development could be a major shift in family planning dynamics.

Many men are reluctant to undergo permanent procedures, while condoms, though widely available, are not consistently used.

The arrival of a temporary, reversible method tailored for men could open doors to more balanced responsibility between partners.

Dr. Sarah Namulondo, a reproductive health specialist in Kampala, said innovations like this are long overdue. "Family planning has for too long been seen as a woman's responsibility.

A male contraceptive that is effective and reversible could finally bring men into the conversation more actively," she noted.

However, cultural resistance and misinformation remain significant hurdles. In many Ugandan communities, fertility is closely linked to masculinity, and men may be hesitant to embrace a method that appears to challenge that identity. Health experts say public education, accessibility, and affordability will be key to ensuring widespread acceptance.

There are also questions about pricing and distribution. If the Adam contraceptive is introduced on the market, there are concerns it may be too expensive for the average Ugandan man unless subsidised or included in public health programs.

Still, the idea of a male contraceptive--whether long-term like Adam or a potential "24-hour sperm-blocking shot"--signals a new frontier in reproductive health.

As researchers continue to refine the method and explore more flexible timelines, Uganda and other African countries may soon have a new tool in the fight against unplanned pregnancies.

Whether Ugandan men will embrace this innovation remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the future of family planning is evolving--and this time, men are in the spotlight.