Uganda: Gen Moses Ali Casts Vote in Adjumani NRM LCV Primaries

25 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Martin Okudi

The Second Deputy Prime Minister and long-serving Member of Parliament for Adjumani West County, General Moses Ali, today participated in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections.

At 86 years old, Gen Moses Ali cast his vote for his preferred candidate in the highly anticipated race for the NRM flag bearer for the Adjumani District LC5 Chairperson seat.

The race has attracted three contenders including John Anyanzo Ambayo, Richard AP Akuku and the incumbent Adjumani District Local Council Five Chairperson Ben Anyama.

His appearance at the polling station drew the attention of party supporters and the general public, highlighting his continued active role in local and national politics.

Gen Moses Ali, a revered figure in Ugandan politics, recently secured the NRM flag for Adjumani West County Member of Parliament after a decisive victory over three contenders, winning by a margin of more than 4,000 votes.

A section of enthusiastic NRM supporters stated that the veteran politician's involvement in today's voting exercise underscores his commitment to shaping the district's leadership and supporting the party's internal democratic processes.

The NRM primaries across the district have so far proceeded peacefully, with a notable voter turnout and heightened public interest in the outcomes, particularly in key leadership positions such as the LC5 Chairperson.

