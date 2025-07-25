Uganda: Parish Chief Sentenced to Prison for Stealing PDM Funds in Koboko

A Parish Chief in Koboko District has been sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing funds under the Parish Development Model (PDM), a government program aimed at fighting poverty at the grassroots.

John Taban Moro, the Parish Chief of Leku Parish in Drania Subcounty, was convicted by the Koboko Chief Magistrates Court. In addition to the jail term, he was ordered to refund the stolen money, which he did.

The court also issued a stern warning to all civil servants, cautioning them against misusing funds intended for poverty eradication initiatives.

Investigations conducted by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), revealed that Taban Moro had diverted millions of shillings from the PDM program.

The funds were used to make unauthorised payments to his relatives, including his father, brothers, and sister-in-law a clear violation of PDM guidelines that bar civil servants and their household members from benefiting directly from the program.

The case adds to a growing list of corruption-related prosecutions tied to the PDM as authorities continue efforts to protect public funds and ensure proper implementation of poverty alleviation projects.