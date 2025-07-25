A panel of judges during a session at the Supreme Court of Uganda (file photo).

A group of lawyers, activists, and civil society leaders has strongly condemned President Museveni's recent remarks attacking judicial officers over the granting of bail, warning that such statements threaten the rule of law and the independence of Uganda's judiciary.

"Bail is a right, not a privilege. It is protected by our Constitution, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights," the statement read.

On July 19, while speaking at Makerere University Business School, President Museveni declared: "I will no longer tolerate judicial officers releasing criminals."

The group said such remarks amount to intimidation of judges and magistrates, undermining their independence. "Threatening judges who grant bail erodes the presumption of innocence, weakens public trust in our courts, and threatens the freedom of every Ugandan," the statement noted.

They recalled the 2005 Black Mamba raid on the High Court after a bail grant as a chilling example of executive interference in the judiciary.

"Threats suffocate judicial courage. Without judicial courage, we cannot have judicial independence. Without judicial independence, we cannot foster good governance, constitutionalism and the rule of law," they added.

The signatories also criticised judicial officers who unnecessarily delay bail rulings or impose harsh conditions, citing lawyer Eron Kiiza's case, where excessive cash deposits and passport seizures were ordered. "These practices deny justice and deepen public distrust in the judiciary," the group said.

They made three key demands; Swift handling of bail applications to protect citizens' right to liberty, the Chief Justice to boldly defend the judiciary against executive and military pressure and all judicial officers to deliver justice without fear, upholding the rule of law.

The statement was signed by prominent legal and civil society leaders, including Bride Warisiima SC., Amos Kukuu, Steven Kalali, Morgan Muhindo, Michael Aboneka, Ronald Samuel Wanda, Kato Tumusiime, Paul Mukiibi, Lillian A. Drabo, Bernard Banturaki, Peter Arinaitwe, Sarah Kasande, William Muhumuza, Eron Kiiza, Phillip Karugaba.

"We stand for a Uganda where justice is fair, swift, and free from interference - for the sake of our people and our democracy," the statement concluded.