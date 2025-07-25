East Africa: Kisubi Hospital Installs East Africa's First Ai-Powered MRI Scanner

25 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

Kisubi Hospital is set to open East Africa's first-ever artificial intelligence (AI)-powered MRI machine -- a major step forward for medical care in Uganda.

Unlike regular MRI machines, this new scanner can listen, think, and respond to voice commands. It uses AI to help doctors and technicians capture clearer images, faster and more accurately.

The hospital shared the news on its X handles, saying:

"We thought we were just installing an MRI -- but it turns out, it's a smart machine that actually reasons with the operator. Yes, it listens. I think. It responds."

This is one of only two such machines on the entire African continent, and the only one in East Africa. The machine will be used for a wide range of important tests, including:

Brain and spine scans (neuroimaging)

Full body scans for cancer and other conditions

Prostate and breast imaging

3D scans of the heart

Child-friendly pediatric imaging

Doctors and radiographers at Kisubi Hospital have undergone special training, including international learning, to prepare for using this advanced technology.

Installation is 95% complete and the hospital says the machine will be open to patients in just a few days.

Patients have been advised not to worry if they hear the machine "talking" to staff -- that's just the AI doing its job.

"This is not just a machine," the hospital said. "It's a new chapter for health care in Uganda. And it's all for you, our patients -- because you inspire us to do better every day."

