Ugandan Politics Under Pressure As Leaders Call for Change, Trust, and a Return to Service

Uganda's political system is under the spotlight as leaders and analysts raise serious concerns about the way politics is being practiced today. Many are calling for big changes to bring back honesty, fairness, and the true meaning of public service.

Political analyst Joseph Ochieno says politics in Uganda has become too personal and too focused on money and power.

"Three things have happened: politics has become too personal, too commercial, and power is too concentrated. That's why we now have 'genetically modified' Members of Parliament," he said, suggesting that many politicians are shaped more by political deals than by public interest.

Ochieno also responded to recent letters from President Museveni aimed at cleaning up politics.

"We hope the President's letters lead to real action. This should be the end of impunity and the dirt in our politics," he said.

Kintu Alex Brandon, a Member of Parliament, also raised concerns about how elections are run inside political parties. He says the same problems keep happening after every election.

"It's worrying that every time we hold elections, many members walk away feeling angry and frustrated. This is not good for unity in the party," Kintu said.

He believes those in charge of elections need to do better. "They must be more open, fair, and willing to listen. Members need to feel respected," he added.

Kintu also urged Ugandans to think of politics differently. "Politics should not be a job or a way to get rich. It should be about serving the people," he said.

On a wider level, Charles Ocici, Director General of Enterprise Uganda, spoke about the importance of trust--not just in politics, but in everyday life and business.

"In Uganda, trust is very fragile. Someone can borrow mobile money and not pay it back, then feel upset when their next transfer goes straight to debt repayment," he said. "If you want to succeed in business, you need one thing: trust."