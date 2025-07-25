Uganda: Drowning - a Silent Killer Claiming Ugandan Lives, Especially Children

As the world commemorates World Drowning Prevention Day, health and safety advocates are raising alarm over the rising number of drowning incidents in Uganda, particularly among children and young people.

Globally, drowning has claimed over 3 million lives in the past decade. In Uganda, although national figures remain sparse, localised data and regular reports point to a serious and underreported public health threat.

From fishing communities along Lake Victoria to urban slums with open drainage channels, water-related deaths continue to occur in silence. Children fetching water, playing unsupervised near swamps, or crossing flooded roads during the rainy season are particularly vulnerable.

"Drowning doesn't always make headlines, but its impact is devastating. Many of the victims are children under 14, and the tragedy is that these deaths are preventable," says FredrickOporia from Makerere school of public health.

According to Uganda Police reports, dozens of drowning incidents are recorded annually in lakeside districts like Wakiso, Mukono, and Kalangala. However, safety experts believe many more cases go unreported, particularly in remote rural areas.

This year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF are spotlighting the urgent need for national drowning prevention plans, community awareness campaigns, and better water safety laws across African countries.

In Uganda, local organisations and volunteers are stepping up. In Entebbe, a community initiative teaches basic swimming and rescue skills to children living near the lake.

In Ggaba, fishermen have started wearing life jackets, thanks to donor-funded training programs. Schools in flood-prone areas are being encouraged to educate children about water safety.

But advocates say this is not enough.

"There is a need for a coordinated national strategy on drowning prevention from proper signage and fencing around water bodies to integrating water safety into the school curriculum," says Dr. Emmanuel Nsubuga, a public health expert based in Kampala. "Drowning is preventable, but only if we treat it as a national priority."

This year's theme for World Drowning Prevention Day is "Anyone can drown, no one should", urging both government and citizens to take action.

As the rains continue across many parts of Uganda, parents are reminded to closely monitor their children, avoid crossing flooded areas, and teach basic safety measures.

With the right policies and community-led interventions, Uganda can turn the tide and save lives.