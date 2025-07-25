Uganda: Govt Embarks On Mandatory Automated Vehicle Inspections to Curb Road Carnage

25 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Pedson Mumbere

The Ministry of Works and Transport has officially begun implementing a mandatory automated vehicle inspection system, starting with the Government of Uganda's fleet, in a bold move to enhance road safety, regulate vehicle standards, and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry confirmed that the first phase will focus on government vehicles before the program is extended to the wider public and private transport sectors.

"This marks a significant step in our journey toward safer roads and a more reliable transport system," the Ministry said.

"Automated vehicle inspection will help ensure that all vehicles on our roads meet minimum mechanical and environmental standards."

The launch of the program follows a stakeholder engagement session in Kampala that brought together key industry representatives, including the Uganda Bus Owners Association, Uganda Taxi Operators Federation (Kampala), the Boda-Boda Association, and the Regional Lorry Drivers and Transporters Association.

During the meeting, officials made a comprehensive presentation on the objectives and benefits of the inspection program, while participants engaged in open dialogue, sharing feedback and raising concerns that will shape the final implementation.

The Ministry emphasised that the adoption of automated inspection technology will improve transparency, consistency, and objectivity in assessing vehicle roadworthiness.

It replaces traditional manual checks with digital systems designed to reduce human error, eliminate corruption, and create a clear record of inspections.

Officials said the initiative will not only improve road safety but also reduce mechanical breakdowns on public roads and bring better regulation to Uganda's rapidly growing vehicle population.

Though the initial phase targets government vehicles, the program will eventually cover all classes of vehicles, including commercial, private, and public service units.

Authorities have yet to announce specific timelines and inspection centers but pledged to provide updates as preparations progress.

This development comes at a time when Uganda is grappling with an increase in road accidents, many of which are linked to poorly maintained vehicles.

By starting with its own fleet, the government aims to lead by example, showing its commitment to accountability and high standards.

If successfully implemented, the automated inspection system could transform vehicle regulation in Uganda, restore public confidence in road safety measures, and contribute significantly to reducing the country's alarming road accident rates.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.