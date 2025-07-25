Rwanda: Oldies Music Fest Will Offer Intimate, Club-Like Experience - Organisers

The Oldies Music Festival is primed to offer a more intimate, club-like experience as fans of timeless music wait in their wings for a nostalgic treat when the fifth edition takes place on Saturday, July 26, Basile Uwimana, one of the festival organisers, told The New Times.

The festival will this time shift to Kigali Universe complex from Canal Olympia, Rebero, in order to bring it closer to the music community.

"It won't be in an open space. We've changed the setup. The venue will function like a club in terms of lighting and ambiance. We've put more effort into it. This will allow everyone to enjoy a more personal experience with a sense of privacy in the moment," he explained.

A staple on Rwanda's entertainment calendar, the upcoming edition, according to organisers, promises an unforgettable experience mixing classic hits with exciting new, fan-centered activities including Dj collaboration mixes in a way of giving different combo to people but not a competition.

"Towards the end, three DJs will each have a set to play one song. It will be one slide, one song per DJ. It's not a competition. This will allow the audience to experience the unique flavor of each DJ's spinning style all at once," Uwimana said.

Celebrated for its homage to golden-era music, the festival will once again feature top Rwandan DJs; Nicolas Peks, DJ RY, and Brek The Entertainer, spinning fan-favourite tracks from Rwanda, East Africa, the United States, and beyond.

Organisers are this time taking things up a notch with several fresh additions designed to make the event more entertaining and interactive.

Last year's edition, held on July 27, 2024, at Juru Park in Rebero, drew a large crowd and featured Rwanda's top DJs, including the ever-reliable DJ RY and DJ King Reg (Regis Isheja), who also served as the event's MC.

Organizers say the lineup and more details about this year's edition will be announced soon.

In other previous editions, the event featured MCs and DJs who lived the entertainment moments of the past four decades, with the lineup consisting of Rwanda's finest DJs in the game like DJ Bisoso, Karim and RY who is the youngest among them.