African Development Bank and Opec Fund Partner to Strengthen Environmental and Social Safeguards Across Africa

The African Development Bank and the OPEC Fund for International Development have unveiled a strategic partnership to enhance environmental and social safeguards across Africa, launching a continent-wide capacity-building initiative in Vienna, Austria.

Held from 3-5 June 2025 at the OPEC Fund Headquarters, the inaugural workshop brought together more than 50 development professionals from 10 African countries, along with representatives from major development institutions. It marked a key step in efforts to strengthen sustainable development governance and align international safeguards with national systems.

Countries represented at the workshop included Morocco, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Gabon, Uganda, and Senegal. Also in attendance were experts from the African Development Bank, World Bank, Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation, UNESCO, the International Labour Organization, and other development finance institutions such as the Abu Dhabi and Saudi Funds. Consulting firms Alpage and Kew REACH also contributed to the sessions.

The initiative builds on extensive Country System Assessments conducted by the African Development Bank, which evaluate the readiness and robustness of national frameworks to manage environmental and social risks.

"This partnership is about more than compliance, it is about creating the conditions for sustainable, inclusive growth," said Prof. Maman-Sani Issa, Director of the Bank's Environmental and Social Safeguards and Compliance Department. "By equipping countries with practical knowledge and peer exchange platforms, we are helping to embed resilience and accountability into the DNA of development projects across the continent."

The training featured interactive panels, real-world case studies, and comparative reviews of international safeguard policies versus national systems. Key topics included land acquisition and resettlement, biodiversity conservation, social inclusion, cultural heritage, and community safety.

Musab Alamar, Vice President for Strategy at the OPEC Fund, emphasized the importance of country ownership in successful safeguard implementation. "Sustainable development requires strong institutions. Through this partnership, we are supporting African countries in building the systems they need to manage environmental and social risks effectively and responsibly."

On the sidelines of the workshop, the African Development Bank, the OPEC Fund, and the Netherlands Commission for Environmental Assessment met to explore further collaboration on implementing the environmental and social action plans developed through the Bank's assessments.

The next phase of the initiative will include country-specific training sessions designed to address local challenges and reinforce national safeguard systems as essential components of project sustainability.