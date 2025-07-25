Somalia: Puntland Refuses Somalia and Turkey's Demands to Release Weaponry On Ship

The standoff continues between the government of the semi-autonomous region of Puntland and the federal government of Somalia over a cargo ship loaded with Turkish weaponry that is being detained.

The government of Puntland insists it is investigating the true ownership of the military hardware on the vessel, rejecting the calls by both the federal government of Somalia and Turkey to release the vessel and its cargo.

The federal government in Mogadishu issued its first public statement on the incident on Wednesday, July 23, five days after the vessel was seized, saying it "categorically denounces the hijacking and aggression against the Sea World vessel." It said it was demanding the "immediate and unconditional release of the vessel," while calling the actions of Puntland an "unlawful operation."

Puntland contends the Sea World (13,000 dwt registered in Comoros) was "loitering for two days" off the coast, raising suspicions. Built in 1977, the vessel has a shadowy past, and Equasis lists both its owners and managers as unknown. Puntland reports it "apprehended" the vessel on July 18, acting on intelligence and fears after a group of young fishermen had already boarded the vessel. Puntland says it took control of the vessel, and after being contacted by Somali traders who claimed ownership of the cargo, it moved the ship to port for an investigation.

In a statement responding to the federal government, Puntland today, July 24, says the situation is "casting doubt on the true ownership of the cargo aboard the vessel. Pictures posted on social media show a variety of trucks and military equipment loaded aboard the vessel. The federal government asserts that the equipment is legal and destined for the TURKSOM Military Training Center operated by Turkey near Mogadishu. It said there is also commercial cargo on the ship owned by Somali traders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Puntland reports it is looking into reports that some of the small arms on the vessel may have been looted in the port. Media reports show pictures of citizens handling machine guns, rifles, and pistols believed to have been taken from the ship.

"The Puntland Government continues its investigation into the vessel and the rightful ownership of its cargo to ensure that the military equipment does not fall into hands that might threaten Somalia's security and stability," a spokesperson for Puntland said in the government's official statement. Observers note that the autonomous state and the federal government have been at odds, and this detention of the ship is likely politically motivated.