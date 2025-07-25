Ethiopia: Over 50 Homes Damaged By Flash Floods in Gambella City Following Heavy Overnight Rainfall

More than 50 homes have been damaged in Gambella city following heavy rainfall that fell overnight on Thursday, triggering flash floods in several neighborhoods, residents told Addis Standard.

Dubol Yang, a resident of the city, said the rain began late at night and continued into the early hours of Friday, causing widespread flooding in the Newland area. He confirmed that over 50 houses were affected, forcing several residents to evacuate, although no injuries have been reported so far.

While noting that similar incidents have occurred in past rainy seasons, Dubol described this week's flood as "unusually severe."

Speaking to Addis Standard, Gambella City Mayor Simon Mun(PhD) confirmed that the flooding, which began around 10 p.m., severely impacted homes located in low-lying and flood-prone areas, particularly in Kebele 05 and Kebele 01.

"There are areas where drainage systems are narrow," the mayor said, adding that in some parts of the city, clogged drainage lines filled with debris significantly exacerbated the flooding.

Simon said city officials are currently collecting damage assessments from the affected kebeles and are in the process of identifying and registering displaced households. He added that the rainfall continued uninterrupted until around 7 a.m. the following day.

Efforts are underway to deliver emergency assistance to residents based on the data gathered from impacted areas, he added.

Last September, heavy rainfall in the Jikawo district of Ethiopia's Gambella region caused the Baro River to overflow, displacing over 20,000 people, according to local authorities. Residents have reported significant damage to homes, crops, and plantations.

The Ethiopian Meteorological Institute has issued a weather advisory indicating that several parts of the country are expected to receive rainfall ranging from light to heavy between July 21 and 31, with the likelihood of localized flash floods, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

In line with the forecast, rainfall measuring between 11mm and 30mm, categorized as moderate to heavy, is expected in Anyuak-Majang, Nuer, and Itang Special Woredas of the Gambella region, the Institute stated.