Ethiopia: Opposition Party EPRP Calls On Government to End Military Responses to Political Dissent

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party (EPRP) has urged the federal government to cease using military force to address political demands and called for an immediate end to the targeting of civilians under the guise of warfare.

The statement was issued following EPRP's general assembly held from 21-22 July 2025 in Hawassa, Sidama Region, under the theme "Resilience Until Victory." The assembly elected a new leadership, naming Gebeyehu Abrham Haimanot as president, Melake Kasa as deputy president, Mistereselassie Tamrat as secretary-general, and Mulugheta Hadgu as head of finance and asset administration.

In its communiqué, the party expressed concern over ongoing armed conflicts in various parts of the country, which it said are being used to entrench the current ruling party. "Conflicts and instability aimed at protecting the ruling party have continued for the past seven years across all regional states," the statement read.

Citing the war in Tigray as an example, EPRP accused the government of enabling a foreign military intervention that resulted in large-scale civilian casualties. It alleged that similar atrocities have occurred in Amhara and Oromia, where mass killings and intercommunal violence have led to widespread displacement.

The party also condemned what it described as the government's "opaque alliance" with Eritrea, blaming it for exacerbating instability and destruction, particularly in northern Ethiopia. "The regime has imported personal vendettas into national politics, rekindling destruction for the people," it said.

EPRP warned of a severe erosion of civil and human rights, asserting that citizens now face "an unprecedented collapse of citizenship and bodily autonomy."

On economic policy, the party criticized the government for adopting foreign-driven reforms it says have undermined national sovereignty and deepened poverty. It argued that middle-income citizens have been pushed into hardship as the economy continues to shrink.

Concluding its statement, EPRP warned that Ethiopia risks total collapse and called on the public to unite in defense of their rights and dignity. It demanded an end to military responses to political dissent, the immediate cessation of civilian targeting, and the release of political prisoners, including journalists, civil society leaders, and human rights defenders.