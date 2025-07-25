South Africa: Banyana Gear Up for Third-Place Fight

Pick of the sport: Banyana Banyana have one more chance to claim a medal at Wafcon, while two of Africa's heavyweights battle for the crown, writes Dylan Bettencourt.

South Africa's women take on Ghana on Friday in the third-place playoff of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a heartbreaking loss to Nigeria in the semi-finals. Desiree Ellis's side will be determined to finish on a high and secure bronze.

Meanwhile, Morocco and Nigeria face off in Saturday's final in what promises to be a fiery decider between two of the continent's top sides.

Women's Afcon Fixtures

Friday, 25 July

Ghana vs South Africa - 21:00

Saturday, 26 July

Morocco vs Nigeria - 22:00

➤ Meanwhile, the rugby weekend is stacked. The British & Irish Lions continue their Southern Hemisphere tour with a midday showdown against Australia on Saturday. The Currie Cup also serves up a feast of local derbies, with the Bulls visiting Cape Town for a clash with Western Province.

British & Irish Lions Tour

Australia vs British & Irish Lions

Saturday, 26 July - 12:00

Currie Cup Fixtures

Friday, 25 July

Airlink Pumas vs Suzuki Griquas - 19:00

Saturday, 26 July

Fidelity ADT Lions vs Hollywoodbets Sharks XV - 15:00

DHL Western Province vs Vodacom Bulls - 17:10

Sunday, 27 July

Boland Cavaliers vs Toyota Cheetahs XV - 15:00

➤ In Europe, Formula 1 lands at Spa-Francorchamps for Round 13 of the 2025 season. With rain expected and Spa's infamous layout ready to test even the best, the Belgian Grand Prix is set to deliver thrills from start to finish.

F1: Belgian Grand Prix

Race day: Sunday, 27 July - 15:00 (SA time)

Track: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps