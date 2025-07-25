South Africa: Majodina to Inspect R2.7 Billion Sol Plaatje Water Project

25 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina is set to conduct an oversight inspection of the Sol Plaatje Integrated Bulk Water Intervention Project in the Northern Cape on Saturday to assess progress on critical bulk infrastructure aimed at improving water supply in the region.

The project, valued at over R2.7 billion, is located at the old Riverton Water Treatment Plant and forms part of a broader initiative by the Department of Water and Sanitation to assist the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality to meet its constitutional responsibility to provide reliable water and sanitation services.

According to the department, the municipality applied for the Budget Facility Infrastructure (BFI) to Water and Sanitation, through its Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) programme and the National Treasury, to fund the refurbishment and upgrade of the existing bulk water supply system.

The goals of the project include reducing non-revenue water losses, improving the assurance and quality of water supply, and enhancing the municipality's long-term financial sustainability.

As most of the project scope comprises refurbishment and repairs of existing infrastructure, a progressive project development approach has been structured into three phases, namely:

  • Phase 1: Emergency intervention- focused on restoring water supply and improving water quality.
  • Phase 2: Emergency work- focused on the upgrade of the water treatment and quality.
  • Phase 3: Long-term interventions- Include the development of various water storage facilities. - SAnews.gov.za

