South Africa: Western Cape Works to Enhance Road Safety

The Western Cape is working to enhance efforts aimed at preventing road incidents, particularly those involving pedestrians.

This as the Western Cape Mobility Department is working closely with law enforcement, municipalities, and Joint Traffic Control Centres (JTCCs) in this undertaking.

According to the provincial department, pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users, accounting for the majority of lives lost on the province's roads this month.

Of the 72 road fatalities recorded across the province from 1 to 22 July 2025, pedestrians account for the most deaths, highlighting the need for focused interventions.

The department said many of these incidents occurred in high-density municipal areas, with Khayelitsha, Milnerton, Paarl, and Kuilsriver repeatedly emerging as hotspots for multiple pedestrian deaths.

In addition, the R300 corridor, a provincial route, also recorded several fatalities.

Meanwhile, outside the primary hotspots, there were over 20 individual pedestrian deaths spread across the province, from metro suburbs to smaller rural towns.

"This wide distribution highlights that no community is immune and underscores the need for a province-wide safety response. Recent statistics reveal that pedestrian fatalities occur mostly at night, along highways, and on poorly lit roads," the statement read.

Contributing factors include jaywalking, alcohol use by both pedestrians and drivers, speeding, and non-utilisation of pedestrian infrastructure.

The department stated that it was collaborating with relevant stakeholders to prevent road incidents involving road users.

In the meantime, the province has conducted 442 vehicle checkpoint operations in the first three weeks of July, including 219 drunk driving operations, 84 public transport checks, and targeted operations focusing on seatbelt use, vehicle fitness, learner and farm worker transport.

The team is deploying road safety ambassadors in high-risk areas to educate communities on safe road use and is launching awareness campaigns supported by schools, neighbourhood watches, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and other community groups.

They are also enhancing law enforcement visibility on highways and provincial routes, with improved monitoring.

Western Cape Mobility MEC, Isaac Sileku, said the loss of pedestrian lives is not just a statistic; it represents families torn apart and communities left in mourning.

"We urge both motorists and pedestrians to take responsibility. Motorists must slow down and remain vigilant, while pedestrians should always use designated crossings, wear visible clothing at night, and avoid walking under the influence of alcohol," Sileku said.

Meanwhile, the department is also preparing to roll out new pedestrian safety infrastructure and interventions in identified high-risk zones in the coming months, as part of its ongoing strategy to reduce road deaths.

"Road safety is a collective effort. By working together, as government, drivers, and pedestrians, we can turn the tide on these preventable deaths," it said.