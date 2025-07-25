Liberia Enforces Mandatory Civil Service Test for All New Government Jobs

MONROVIA — Starting July 28, no one will be permitted to enter Liberia's civil service without passing a mandatory exam.

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has announced it will reject all government hiring requests that do not include proof of passing the national civil service exam. The broad directive, announced by CSA Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr., enforces a longstanding civil service law provision and is part of a wider effort to eliminate patronage and restore professionalism in government hiring.

"This policy is non-negotiable," Dr. Joekai told reporters Thursday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing. "As of July 28, any Personnel Action Notice (PAN) submitted without a valid certificate from the National Civil Service Testing Center (NCSTC) will be automatically rejected."

The decision stems from Chapter 3, Section 3.2.1 of the Civil Service Standing Orders, which mandates that all recruitment into classified government positions must be merit-based and processed through the CSA. According to Joekai, the CSA will enforce this rule in both "letter and spirit" across the government's 105 spending entities.

Merit Replaces Favoritism

At the core of the reform is the National Civil Service Testing Center, launched in October 2024 by Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung as a digital platform created to professionalize recruitment. The center automates testing and assesses applicants based on their skills, aptitude, and competence, thereby eliminating backdoor hiring and political influence.

The exam-based recruitment also supports President Joseph N. Boakai's ARREST Agenda, which emphasizes accountability, transparency, and better service delivery.

Since its official rollout on June 23, 2025, 82 candidates--60 men and 22 women--have sat for the exam. An earlier trial run, held between May 5 and June 20, attracted 158 participants; however, the results were not counted, as the purpose was to test system readiness.

"Public sector recruitment must be based on merit, not who you know," Joekai said. "We are enforcing the law to ensure a professional workforce that serves the Liberian people with integrity."

Starlink Boost and System Readiness

President Boakai has reinforced the CSA's reform by donating a Starlink Enterprise package to the testing center, ensuring uninterrupted internet service and improving the efficiency of the automated exam system.

"The intervention from His Excellency will greatly improve the candidate experience and the overall operation of the testing center," Joekai noted.

83 Positions Identified for Testing

CSA has identified 83 civil service positions across ministries, agencies, and commissions (MACs) that require testing. These include administrative, managerial, and technical roles. The list is available at https://etesting.csa.gov.lr.

However, in line with Section 3.2.5 of the Civil Service Standing Orders, the CSA has exempted two categories of workers from the requirement:

Professionals certified by national or international bodies (e.g., doctors, nurses, engineers, chartered accountants, auditors, certified project managers), and

General support staff, such as drivers, janitors, gardeners, cooks, pages, and dispatchers.

"These exemptions ensure we focus testing resources on roles that are central to service delivery and government performance," Joekai clarified.

Strict Enforcement and Penalties

The CSA has circulated a formal directive to all MACs, warning that noncompliance will be considered an administrative violation. PANs submitted before the July 28 deadline will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, but no new submissions will be processed without a valid exam certificate.

"All Human Resource Directors are instructed to treat this with the utmost seriousness," Joekai said.

Government Can't Be the Sole Employer

Joekai also emphasized that while the government plays a vital role in employment, it cannot remain Liberia's biggest job provider. He called for stronger private sector engagement to tackle youth unemployment and drive economic growth.

"The national wage bill is unsustainable," Joekai warned. "A resilient Liberia depends on a vibrant private sector that can absorb labor, foster innovation, and reduce pressure on public jobs."

He encouraged collaboration among the CSA, the Ministry of Labor, the Liberia Business Association, the Chamber of Commerce, and development partners to develop employment policies and training programs aligned with labor market needs.

Cleaning Up the Payroll

The announcement also ties into the CSA's broader efforts to eliminate ghost names and unauthorized employment through the Employee Status Regularization Project, an internal audit of the government payroll.

"We are building a civil service of integrity," Joekai said. "The days of unqualified, politically connected individuals walking into government jobs are over."